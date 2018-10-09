Justin Theroux Covers Esquire Middle East The Big Black Book FW18 Issue

Pin 4 Shares

Actor Justin Theroux stars in the cover story of Esquire Middle East: The Big Black Book‘s Fall Winter 2018 edition lensed by fashion photographer Benjo Arwas at Seen Artists. In charge of styling was Daniel Higgins, with production from NM Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist David Von Cannon at the Wall Group using Shu Uemura, and makeup artist Kumi Craig at Starworks Artists using La Mer.

“I am an incredibly efficient shopper if I am ever going shopping. I know exactly what I want, I can walk in, find something on the rack, go to the register and buy it. I would never pull a huge rack of clothes and say: okay, I want to try all these on. No sales person is ever going to sell me on a baggy red sweater, they often try. ‘Do you know what would look really nice on you?’ No, actually, thank you, I don’t want to know.” – Theroux for Esquire Middle East.



