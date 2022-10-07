in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Take a Walk on the Wild Side by Vincent Van den Dries

Photographer Vincent Van den Dries and stylist Vincent Van Laeken team up for our latest exclusive story

Vincent Van den Dries
Suit: Drykorn

The handsome Alexis Meziani stars in Take a Walk on the Wild Side story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Vincent Van den Dries. In charge of styling was Vincent Van Laeken, with makeup from beauty artist Nicky De Winter.

For the session Alexis is wearing selected pieces from 7 For All Mankind, BOSS, Drykorn, Stand Studio, HNST, Doce & Gabbana, and Floris Van Bommel.

Vincent Van den Dries
Suit: Drykorn
Vincent Van den Dries
Jacket: Stand Studio
Vincent Van den Dries
Suit: Drykorn
Alexis Meziani
Overall: 7 For All Mankind
Shoes: Floris Van Bommel
Alexis Meziani
Jeans: HNST

Alexis Meziani

Alexis Meziani
Jeans: HNST
Alexis Meziani
Underwear Doce & Gabbana
Alexis Meziani
Overall: 7 For All Mankind
Shoes: Floris Van Bommel
Alexis Meziani
Jacket: BOSS

Alexis Meziani

Alexis Meziani

Alexis Meziani

Alexis Meziani

Alexis Meziani
Underwear Doce & Gabbana

Photographer: Vincent Van den Dries – @vincentvandendries
Stylist: Vincent Van Laeken – @vincentvlaeken
Makeup Artist: Nicky De Winter – @nicky.de.winter
Model: Alexis Meziani – @alexismeziani

