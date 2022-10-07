MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Take a Walk on the Wild Side by Vincent Van den Dries

The handsome Alexis Meziani stars in Take a Walk on the Wild Side story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Vincent Van den Dries. In charge of styling was Vincent Van Laeken, with makeup from beauty artist Nicky De Winter.

For the session Alexis is wearing selected pieces from 7 For All Mankind, BOSS, Drykorn, Stand Studio, HNST, Doce & Gabbana, and Floris Van Bommel.

Photographer: Vincent Van den Dries – @vincentvandendries

Stylist: Vincent Van Laeken – @vincentvlaeken

Makeup Artist: Nicky De Winter – @nicky.de.winter

Model: Alexis Meziani – @alexismeziani