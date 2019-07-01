MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Andres poses for Raen Badua

Fashion photographer Raen Badua captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Andres represented by Two Management. In charge of styling was Brett Bown, with grooming from beauty artist Dillon Peña at The Only Agency.
For the story Andres is wearing selected pieces from Tom Ford, Forever 21, Calvin Klein, Zara, Mndatory, Valentino, Nordstrom, Goorin Bros, Insight, Nike Jordan, Chris Ran Lin, Dries Van Noten, Versace, Alabama, and Cesar Arellanes.
jacket: Forever 21
t-shirt : Calvin Klein
pants: Zara
shirt and pants: Mndatory
shoes: Valentino
belt: Nordstrom
hat: Goorin Bros
jeans: Insight
shoes: Nike Jordan
suit: Chris Ran Lin
blazer and pants: Mndatory
leather fringed jacket: Alabama
pants: Cesar Arellanes
Photographer: Raen Badua – www.raenbadua.com
Stylist: Brett Bown
Grooming: Dillon Peña at The Only Agency
Model: Andres at Two Management
