MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Andres poses for Raen Badua

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring the handsome Andres styled by Brett Bown

Raen Badua

Fashion photographer Raen Badua captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Andres represented by Two Management. In charge of styling was Brett Bown, with grooming from beauty artist Dillon Peña at The Only Agency.

For the story Andres is wearing selected pieces from Tom Ford, Forever 21, Calvin Klein, Zara, Mndatory, Valentino, Nordstrom, Goorin Bros, Insight, Nike Jordan, Chris Ran Lin, Dries Van Noten, Versace, Alabama, and Cesar Arellanes.

Discover more of the session below:


jacket: Forever 21
t-shirt : Calvin Klein
pants: Zara

shirt and pants: Mndatory
shoes: Valentino
belt: Nordstrom

hat: Goorin Bros
jeans: Insight
shoes: Nike Jordan

suit: Chris Ran Lin

denim jacket: Versace
blazer and pants: Mndatory

leather fringed jacket: Alabama
pants: Cesar Arellanes

briefs: Tom Ford

shirt: Dries Van Noten
suede pants: Vintage
hat: Goorin Bros

shirt and pants: Mndatory
shoes: Valentino
belt: Nordstrom

hat: Goorin Bros
jeans: Insight
shoes: Nike Jordan

denim jacket: Versace
blazer and pants: Mndatory

briefs: Tom Ford

leather fringed jacket: Alabama
pants: Cesar Arellanes

denim jacket: Versace
blazer and pants: Mndatory

briefs: Tom Ford

Photographer: Raen Badua – www.raenbadua.com
Stylist: Brett Bown
Grooming: Dillon Peña at The Only Agency
Model: Andres at Two Management

