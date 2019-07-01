MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Andres poses for Raen Badua

Fashion photographer Raen Badua captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Andres represented by Two Management. In charge of styling was Brett Bown, with grooming from beauty artist Dillon Peña at The Only Agency.

For the story Andres is wearing selected pieces from Tom Ford, Forever 21, Calvin Klein, Zara, Mndatory, Valentino, Nordstrom, Goorin Bros, Insight, Nike Jordan, Chris Ran Lin, Dries Van Noten, Versace, Alabama, and Cesar Arellanes.

jacket: Forever 21

t-shirt : Calvin Klein

pants: Zara

shirt and pants: Mndatory

shoes: Valentino

belt: Nordstrom

hat: Goorin Bros

jeans: Insight

shoes: Nike Jordan

suit: Chris Ran Lin

denim jacket: Versace

blazer and pants: Mndatory

leather fringed jacket: Alabama

pants: Cesar Arellanes

briefs: Tom Ford

shirt: Dries Van Noten

suede pants: Vintage

Photographer: Raen Badua – www.raenbadua.com

Stylist: Brett Bown

Grooming: Dillon Peña at The Only Agency

Model: Andres at Two Management