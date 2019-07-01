in Covers, D'SCENE Magazine, Exclusive, Magazines

DSCENE ISSUE 11 IS OUT NOW – BLAZE A NEW TRAIL

Alton Mason, Connor Newall, Milly Shapiro and Ruby Aldridge grace the Covers of the New Issue

The latest issue of DSCENE Magazine is out in print and digital featuring Ruby Aldridge, Milly Shapiro, Alton Mason and Connor Newall as the cover stars and DSCENE Beauty supplement cover girl Bruna Tenorio. Alongside the latest editorials we feature exclusive interviews with our cover stars, Gentle Monster brand director Gary Bott and Tom Parker, Director and Co-Founder of Fettle.  

Discover the complete story after the jump:

Contributing Photographers
Aaron Cameron Muntz , Adriano Russo, Arale Reartes, Carlyle Routh, Emily Soto, Juankr, Rhys Frampton, Takahiro Ogawa

Contributing Stylists
Alton Hetariki, Marti Arcucci, Nadia Rath, Rachel Gilman, Stefano Guerrini, Tatiana Cinquino

Contributing Writers
Marko Jovanov, Quade Au

Talent
Alecia Rodriguez, Alicia Holtz, Alton Mason, Ana Cristina, Bruna Tenorio, Connor Newall, Georgia Moot, Jack Leggat, Luz Pavon, Milly Shapiro, Ruby Aldridge, William Loos, Zarina Green

Illustrators
Vuk Cuk

GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $26.60 AND DIGITAL 4.90

