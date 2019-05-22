Dreams, Dreams, Dreams: Anthony Poses for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Anthony at Wam Models stars in Dreams, Dreams, Dreams story lensed by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, who for the session selected pieces from Faith Connexion, Baboon, Moncler 1952, MISBHV, Son Jung Wan, Missoni, Issey Miyake Men, Pierre Hardy, R. Swiader, Kenzo, Perry Ellis America, and Lilanz.
MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)
MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)
Discover more of the story captured at Brody House Budapest below:
Photographer Igor Cvoro – www.igorcvoro.com
Stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com
Model: Anthony at Wam Models
Location: Brody House Budapest
MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)
MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments