Dreams, Dreams, Dreams: Anthony Poses for MMSCENE Magazine

Discover Dreams, Dreams, Dreams Story by Igor Cvoro & Damien Vaughan Shippee

MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Anthony at Wam Models stars in Dreams, Dreams, Dreams story lensed by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, who for the session selected pieces from Faith Connexion, Baboon, Moncler 1952, MISBHV, Son Jung Wan, Missoni, Issey Miyake Men, Pierre Hardy, R. Swiader, Kenzo, Perry Ellis America, and Lilanz.

Discover more of the story captured at Brody House Budapest below:


MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer Igor Cvoro – www.igorcvoro.com
Stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com
Model: Anthony at Wam Models
Location: Brody House Budapest

