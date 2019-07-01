MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Antoine in Me & Myself by Robin Lefevre

Fashion photographer Robin Lefevre captured Me & Myself story featuring the handsome Antoine at Elite Models Paris exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Calvin Nymon, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Virginie Lacoste.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Antoine is wearing selected pieces from Studio August, Majestic, Sero Paris, Capsul Lab, Ali Saulidi, Aristide, Givenchy, Asics, Aristide, The Kooples, A.A Spectrum, Falke, Vinti Andrews, Wiboe Projet, Gunter, Oberkampf, Dr Martens, and Maison Montagut.
Discover more of the story below:
Jacket: Sero Paris
Shirt : Studio August
Pants: Capsul Lab
Belt: Givenchy
Shoes: Asics
Gloves: Aristide
Tie: The Kooples
Jacket: A.A Spectrum
Pants: Capsul Lab
Socks: Falke
Gloves: Aristide
Shoes: Asics
Shirt: Studio August
Shirt,Tie: The Kooples
Short Jacket: Vinti Andrews
Long Jacket: A.A Spectrum
Turtleneck: Majestic
Jacket: Wiboe Projet
Shirt: Studio August
Gloves: Aristide
Tie: The Kooples
Pullover & Pants: Capsul
Shirt: Studio August
Turtleneck: Majestic
Jacket: Sero Paris
Pants: Capsul
Shoes: Ali Saulidi
Glove: Aristide
Turtleneck: Majestic
Pullover: Gunter
Shirt: Sero Paris
Jacket: Wiboe Projet
White Shirt: Studio August
Bag: Oberkampf
Pants: Sero Paris
Socks: Falke
Shoes: Dr Martens
Turtleneck: Majestic
Shirt: Studio August
Tie: The Kooples
Turtleneck: Majestic
Pants, Shirt: Studio August
Pullover: Maison Montagut
Bags: A.A Spectrum
Shoes: Asics
Shirt : Studio August
Turtleneck: Majestic
Jacket : Sero Paris
Pants: Capsul
Shoes: Ali Saulidi
Glove: Aristide
Jacket: Sero Paris
Shirt: Studio August
Pants: Capsul Lab
Belt: Givenchy
Shoes: Asics
Glove: Aristide
Tie: The Kooples
Jacket: A.A Spectrum
Pant: Capsul Lab
Socks: Falke
Glove: Aristide
Shoes: Asics
Shirt: Studio August
Shirt,Tie: The Kooples
Jacket Short: Vinti Andrews
Long Jacket: A.A Spectrum
Turtleneck: Majestic
Jacket: Wiboe Projet
Shirt: Studio August
Gloves: Aristide
Tie: The Kooples
Pullover & Pants: Capsul
Shirt: Studio August
Pants, Tie: The Kooples
Jacket : Vinti Andrews
Socks: Falke
Shoes: Dr Marterns
Pants, Shirt: Studio August
Pullover: Maison Montagut
Bags: A.A Spectrum
Shoes: Asics
Photographer: Robin Lefevre – www.robinlefebvre.com
Stylist: Calvin Nymon – @callmecalvinnymon
Hair and Makeup Artist: Virginie Lacoste
Model: Antoine at Elite Models Paris
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments