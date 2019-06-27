Idris Elba is the Cover Star of Vanity Fair August 2019 Issue

Luther / Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star Idris Elba takes the cover of American Vanity Fair‘s August 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Collier Schorr. In charge of styling was Ludivine Poiblanc, who for the cover selected jacket, t-shirt and pants from Louis Vuitton, Givenchy‘s ring, and sunglasses by Jacques Marie Mage. Hair styling is work of Brett “The Barber” Mayo, with grooming from Kellie Robinson. Set Design by Maxim Jezek.

“James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey – Of course, if someone said to me ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, Yeah! That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond.” – Elba for Vanity Fair, on James Bond rumors.

Photography © Collier Schorr for Vanity Fair – www.vanityfair.com