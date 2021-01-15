MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Benjamin Shepherd by Ian Chang

The handsome Benjamin Shepherd at Five Twenty Management stars in If the Feeling’s Right? story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ian Chang. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Shannon Williams.

For the session Benjamin is wearing selected pieces from McQ by Alexander McQueen, Hunter Boots, Scotch and Soda, Calvin Klein, Off-White, 2eros, Massimo Dutti, Commes de Garcons, Industrie, and Levis.





Photographer Ian Chang – @ianconline

Groomer Shannon Williams – @shannonjjwilliams

Model Benjamin Shepherd at Five Twenty Management – @beej_shepherd