MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Benjamin Shepherd by Ian Chang

Photographer Ian Chang captured If the Feeling’s Right? exclusive story featuring Benjamin Shepherd

Benjamin Shepherd

The handsome Benjamin Shepherd at Five Twenty Management stars in If the Feeling’s Right? story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ian Chang. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Shannon Williams.

For the session Benjamin is wearing selected pieces from McQ by Alexander McQueen, Hunter Boots, Scotch and Soda, Calvin Klein, Off-White, 2eros, Massimo Dutti, Commes de Garcons, Industrie, and Levis.


Photographer Ian Chang – @ianconline
Groomer Shannon Williams – @shannonjjwilliams
Model Benjamin Shepherd at Five Twenty Management@beej_shepherd

