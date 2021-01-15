Cai Xukun is the Face of PRADA Lunar New Year 2021 Collection

C-Pop star Cai Xukun aka KUN stars in PRADA Lunar New Year 2021 campaign titled Enter 2021. New Possibilities. The campaign that celebrates Chinese New Year follows a metaphorical journey into 2021.

“Starting in suite 2020 in a stylishand mysterious hotel, the group walk along parallel corridors and find themselves facing suite 2021, where a whole new world awaits.A range of exciting scenes appear behind the door: a snowy natural landscape where Chun Xia strolls through hand in hand with child actress Zhang Xi Ran who plays her young buddy; a beach with kites flying overhead where Zheng Shuang rejoices over the reunion with her family; and a rooftop, somewhere Kun meets friends against the backdrop of a modern metropolis.

This confident, purposeful and forward-looking attitude and invitation to adopt a new perspective are also directed towards viewers, who have the opportunity to interact personally with the campaign in various ways. Viewers could record their New Year resolutions to step positively into the Year of the Ox via Prada pop-up mini program e-store, and activate multiple AR filters on Douyin to share their best New Year wishes socially. According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2021 is the Year of the Ox, a stable, reliable and diligent animal, and he appears in symbol form throughout the campaign.” – from Prada.

Singer Cai Xukun won Best New Artist of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

For more images from the campaign visit designscene.net.