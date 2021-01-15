Discover all the looks from the ANDREA POMPILIO Spring Summer 2021 menswear collection. Pompilio team shared: “Sophisticated man wears traditional garments that he mixes with extreme attention to styling. A man who in comparison with the woman is not afraid to compete, an equal clash. Refined cuts, attention to detail, absolute refinement of fabrics and patterns are the trademarks of the AP collection.“

lSee all the looks from the Spring Summer 2021 collection lookbook in our gallery:

The designer also returned to womenswear for the season, to see the Andrea Pompilio Womenswear collection for Spring Summer 2021 head over to DESIGNSCENE.net.