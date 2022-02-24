in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: If There is a Will by Gabriel Vorbon

Disocover our latest exclusive story starring Bogdan Pysarenko lensed by Gabriel Vorbon

Gabriel Vorbon
Sweater: WED’ZE
Coat: H&M
Trousers: JOHN SMITH

The handsome Bogdan Pysarenko at SYSTEM Agency stars in If There is a Will exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Gabriel Vorbon for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Leon Miranda, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Lorena Carmon.

For the session Bogdan is wearing selected pieces from Bershka, Zara, Dr. Martens, Wed’Ze, H&M, John Smith, Complices, 4fun, Iets Frans, and Adidas. Photo assistance by Ian M.

Gabriel Vorbon
Sweater & Necklace: Stylist’s Own
Jacket: COMPLICES
Trousers: BERSHKA
Belt: Zara
Gabriel Vorbon
Shirt: BERSHKA
Sweater: ZARA
Trousers: BERSHKA
Gabriel Vorbon
Total Look: 4FUN
Belt: IETS FRANS
Shoes: ADIDAS
Gabriel Vorbon
Coat: H&M

Photographer: Gabriel Vorbon – @gabrielvorbon
Stylist: Leon Miranda – @le0nmiranda
Beauty Artist: Lorena Carmona – @soclorena
Model: Bogdan Pysarenko at SYSTEM Agency
Photo Assistant: Ian M. – @iandmph8

