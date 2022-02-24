MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: If There is a Will by Gabriel Vorbon

The handsome Bogdan Pysarenko at SYSTEM Agency stars in If There is a Will exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Gabriel Vorbon for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Leon Miranda, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Lorena Carmon.

For the session Bogdan is wearing selected pieces from Bershka, Zara, Dr. Martens, Wed’Ze, H&M, John Smith, Complices, 4fun, Iets Frans, and Adidas. Photo assistance by Ian M.

Photographer: Gabriel Vorbon – @gabrielvorbon

Stylist: Leon Miranda – @le0nmiranda

Beauty Artist: Lorena Carmona – @soclorena

Model: Bogdan Pysarenko at SYSTEM Agency

Photo Assistant: Ian M. – @iandmph8