Fashion house LANVIN enlists the rising star of the modeling scene Evan Garcia to star in their Spring Summer 2022 campaign lensed by photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez. In charge of creative direction was Bruno Sialelli, with styling from Carlos Nazario, and production by Holmes Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jawara, makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom, and manicurist Ama Quashie. For the campaign Evan is wearing modern and sophisticated looks.