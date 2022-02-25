Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2022 photographed by Juergen Teller

Discover DOLCE & GABBANA Spring Summer 2022 campaign featuring models Alexis Meziani, Matteo Ferri, Ryan Park, Simon Martyn, and Youssouf Bamba captured by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. Models are wearing looks from the brand’s SS22 Light Therapy collection inspired by the Italian art of luminarie, multicolour prints, and exquisite handmade embroideries.