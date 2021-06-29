in Beauty and Grooming, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Boys Boys Boys by Sacha Cohen

Discover our latest exclusive story lensed by Sacha Cohen, with styling from Randy Smith

Sacha Cohen
Collar Vintage
Earring Cezanne

Fashion photographer Sacha Cohen captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Boys Boys Boys featuring models Nôamane Sabiri, Mazir Brunet, and Sebastian Kent at Faces Management, Adams Ziadé at Another Species, and Nils F. at Public Image Management. In charge of styling was Randy Smith, with beauty from hair stylist Steeve Daviault, and makeup artist Leslie-Ann Thomson. Retouching by Jessika Chiasson.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Cezanne, Rotate Birger Christensen, Shien, Celine, Vitaly, Max Mara, Cos, Ganni, Concerto, Maje, and The Lingerista.

Sacha Cohen

Sacha Cohen
Sweater and Jacket Maje
Sacha Cohen
Look ROTATE Birger Christensen
Sacha Cohen
Look ROTATE Birger Christensen
Earring Shien
Sacha Cohen
Jacket Vintage
Pearl Earring Cezzane
Sacha Cohen
Chain Mail Head Piece Vintage
MMSCENE STYLE
Earring The Lingerista
MMSCENE STYLE
Jumpsuit Custom Made
MMSCENE STYLE
Sweater Ganni
Pearl Earring Cezzane
MMSCENE STYLE
Look ROTATE Birger Christensen
MMSCENE STYLE
Blouse, Denim Jacket, Hoody CELINE
Silver Chain Vitaly
Gold Chains Max Mara
Earring Cos Vintage
MMSCENE STYLE
Look ROTATE Birger Christensen
Earring Shien
MMSCENE STYLE
Blouse Celine
Silver Chain Vitaly
Gold Chains Max Mara
Pearl Necklace Concerto
MMSCENE STYLE
Button Jacket Vintage
MMSCENE STYLE
Jumpsuit Custom Made
MMSCENE STYLE
Blouse, Denim Jacket, Hoody CELINE
Silver Chain Vitaly
Gold Chains Max Mara
Earring Cos Vintage
MMSCENE STYLE
Button Jacket Vintage

Photographer Sacha Cohen – sachaycohen.com
Stylist Randy Smith – randysmithstyle.com
Makeup Artist Leslie-Ann Thomson
Hair Stylist Steeve Daviault
Models Nôamane Sabiri, Mazir Brunet, and Sebastian Kent at Faces Management, Adams Ziadé at Another Species, Nils F. at Public Image Management
Retouching Jessika Chiasson

