MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Boys Boys Boys by Sacha Cohen

Fashion photographer Sacha Cohen captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Boys Boys Boys featuring models Nôamane Sabiri, Mazir Brunet, and Sebastian Kent at Faces Management, Adams Ziadé at Another Species, and Nils F. at Public Image Management. In charge of styling was Randy Smith, with beauty from hair stylist Steeve Daviault, and makeup artist Leslie-Ann Thomson. Retouching by Jessika Chiasson.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Cezanne, Rotate Birger Christensen, Shien, Celine, Vitaly, Max Mara, Cos, Ganni, Concerto, Maje, and The Lingerista.

Photographer Sacha Cohen – sachaycohen.com

Stylist Randy Smith – randysmithstyle.com

Makeup Artist Leslie-Ann Thomson

Hair Stylist Steeve Daviault

Models Nôamane Sabiri, Mazir Brunet, and Sebastian Kent at Faces Management, Adams Ziadé at Another Species, Nils F. at Public Image Management

Retouching Jessika Chiasson