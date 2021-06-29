PFW: Discover Sulvam Spring Summer 2022 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover SULVAM Spring Summer 2022 Collection, presented with a video and lookbook, on Saturday, June 26th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Designer Teppei Fujita invites you to enter the distorted, unreal worldview of Sulvam, with the collection that features distorted but constructed lines, in black, white, blue color palette.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

Now we are in a new world more than a year,

what is the meaning of digital expression now?

we are passed the question, and dare to enter the distorted, unreal world.

Colors collide, piping, stitching, combination of fabrics is also part of design.

Do not to put too much design on each piece of clothing,

clean design that I feel right now and my emotions on it.

– Teppei Fujita