PFW: HENRIK VIBSKOV Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover HENRIK VIBSKOV Spring Summer 2022 The Sun Will Shine On The Assembly Line Collection, that was inspired by the universe of porcelain, presented with a video directed by Hörður Freyr Brynjarsson, on Saturday, June 26th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores porcelain theme – its material both strong and fragile, the craftsmanship, its use – from decoration, arts, tableware, figurines, to technology and industry, as well as the way its broken pieces can become beautiful again – put together with new elements they make fresh structures.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“The collection is unfolding a distinctive interpretation of the theme. The silhouettes are inspired by shapes of vases and bowls, the prints are dragging lines to systematic machinery and factories, repetitions of tiles, smooth surfaces and porcelain flowers falling apart. Big, quilted coats and skirts are covered with cubic color blocks inspired by the Japanese manual tie-dyeing Shibori technique. The colorful knits are referring to repetitions and combinations of tiles and the custom designed jacquard suit is in a romantic and dynamic print of fragile porcelains flowers. The elegant choice of colors is both subtle and bold; fresh melon, lime green, neon yellow, lavender and pink combined with dark inked blue, burgundy, burned orange, olive, brown and black.” – from Henrik Vibskov

Video director and editor – Hörður Freyr Brynjarsson

Director of photography – Stroud Rohde Pearce

Concept and story – Henrik Vibskov

1st assistant camera – Bertil Rosenkrands

Production and Set Design – Vibs Studio

Colorist – Nurali Kushkov

Music By – Mikkel Hess

Hair – Marianne Jensen Crew for Kevin Murphy

Makeup – M.A.C Cosmetics Nordic

Location – Den Frie

HV Design Team – Henrik Vibskov, Judith Klingenfeld, Jenny Helgason,

Zuzana Radicova, Siri Vittrup

HV Installation Team – Mia Fryk & Baptiste Comte

Management, Logistics, Accounting – Elvira Von Wieding, Anja Gordon

HV Purchase & Production – Anna Glasmästar & Jenny Helgason

The SVIPSIES – Andreas Hermann Bloch, Linn Henrichson, Sofia Adell Parramon & Sofia Munk

Ceramist – Davide Ronco

Lookbook Pictures– Maria & Louise Thornfeldt

Lookbook Location – Thank you Faaborg Art Museum

Catwalk and Backstage Pictures – Victor Jones

Sales Team – VALD Agency, HV Nordic Sales, DUNE Japan

Press Team – SPALT PR

Collaboration Partner for SS22 – EE Exclusives

HV Boutiques – Dorthe and other sweethearts in Copenhagen Moto and the Store Svipsies in NYC

Thanks to Kamera Udlejningen!

Thanks to all models, performers and dressers!

Thank you to all our suppliers and manufacturers and the ones we forgot!