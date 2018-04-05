MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Brian by Marie Simonova
Fashion photographer Marie Simonova captured High fashion meets Williamsburg story featuring fresh faced Brian exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Guvanch Agajumayev.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Brian was scouted by Eric Stern at Wilhelmina Artists. For more of the session captured at the Mona Liza Studios 23 Meadow Street New York continue below:
Model: Brian
Model Scout: Eric Stern at Wilhelmina Artists
Stylist: Guvanch Agajumayev
Photographer: Marie Simonova – www.simonova.photo
