7 Menswear Fashion Trends to Master This Summer!

No season feels more like a fresh start than spring. While some of the menswear trends may be wholly fresh, others come in the form of modern styles recycled from the past. However we may be certain of a few things this time – season after season, menswear gets more and more daring. From tropical prints, to stripes and pastels, here’s our pick of the top seven trends for Spring Summer 2018 you should be looking to blend into your wardrobe over the coming months: Shop the look – BERLUTI

01 Pastels

Soft hues are a classic spring staple and you can wear them year after year. When styled just right , they’re super trendy and cool. Enjoy a wide array of pastel colors from the likes of Zegna, Berluti, Sean Suen, to name a few.

Shop the look – PAUL SMITH

02 Tropical Prints

Warm, vibrant tropical prints are everywhere. These exuberant patterns capture the fun of spring, but they can be a little scary if you’re not used to wearing bold prints and neon colors. Look in to Ami, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith, or Palm Angels Spring 2018 collections for your tropical outfit inspiration.

Shop the look – BALENCIAGA

03 Stripes

Stripes are the easy classic that anyone can wear. As popular as ever, stripes are the perfect solution if you are worried about looking over the top. This season brands like Balenciaga, Ami, Haider Ackermann, Topman Design, Versace have included the stripes into their spring offering.

Shop the look – OFFICINE GÉNÉRALE

04 Tonal Dressing

Wearing multiple shades of the same colour at once or sporting the same hue top to toe is very popular this season. Check out the Billionaire, Officine Generale, Tom Ford, Kenzo, Prada, Zegna, Haider Ackermann, Berluti, Mcqueen, Tod’s and Etro spring collections for more tonal dressing inspiration.



Shop the look – BURBERRY

05 Trench Coats

There is no item in man’s wardrobe that is as classic, stylish and versatile as the trench coat is. If you are planning to buy one, check out Burberry, Aquascutum and Canali spring collections.

Shop the look – PALM ANGELS

06 – 90s revival

Retro inspired sportswear, logomania, chunky footwear, and relaxed jeans are making their comeback this spring. Brands like Dior Homme, Palm Angels, Marni, Louis Vuitton, Emporio Armani, Dries Van Noten, Versace have embraced 90s aesthetic for SS18.

Shop the look – LANVIN

07 Technical Jackets & Parkas

This season, many designers (Z Zegna, Lanvin, Kenzo, Sacai, Palm Angels, Louis Vuitton) have re-imagined the classic parka and technical jackets giving them a new, versatile look.