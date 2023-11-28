in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Broad Channel by Topper Komm

Model Linus Weber star in our latest exclusive story lensed by Topper Komm

Topper Komm

Fashion photographer Topper Komm captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Broad Channel starring the handsome Linus Weber represented by D•Artists. In charge of styling was Ridvan Cavus. Retouch by Anna Dalege.

For the session Linus is wearing selected pieces from renown brands such as Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Valentino, Diesel, Isabella Rudzki, Gant, Moncler, Selected Homme, Twisted Tailor, Boss, and Buddha to Buddha.

Topper Komm
Full Look: Valentino
Topper Komm
Suit: Twisted Tailor / Shirt: Boss / Accessories: Buddha to Buddha
Topper Komm
Tanktops: Guess / Pants: Diesel
Topper Komm
Suit: Twisted Tailor / Shirt: Boss / Accessories: Buddha to Buddha
Topper Komm
Full Look: Tommy Hilfiger / Bag: Guess
Topper Komm
Necklace: Isabella Rudzki / Top: Gant / Short: Moncler
Topper Komm
Full Look: Diesel
Topper Komm
Full Look: Diesel
Topper Komm
Top: Gant
Topper Komm
Full Look: Valentino
Topper Komm
Full Look: Versace
Topper Komm
Top: Gant / Swimshort: Selected Homme

Photographer: Topper Komm – @topperkomm.de
Stylist: Ridvan Cavus – @maison.cavus
Model: Linus Weber at D•Artists – @_linusweber_@dartistsmanagement
Retouch: Anna Dalege – @by_dalege

