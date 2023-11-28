MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Broad Channel by Topper Komm

Fashion photographer Topper Komm captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Broad Channel starring the handsome Linus Weber represented by D•Artists. In charge of styling was Ridvan Cavus. Retouch by Anna Dalege.

For the session Linus is wearing selected pieces from renown brands such as Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Valentino, Diesel, Isabella Rudzki, Gant, Moncler, Selected Homme, Twisted Tailor, Boss, and Buddha to Buddha.

Photographer: Topper Komm – @topperkomm.de

Stylist: Ridvan Cavus – @maison.cavus

Model: Linus Weber at D•Artists – @_linusweber_, @dartistsmanagement

Retouch: Anna Dalege – @by_dalege