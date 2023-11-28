MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Broad Channel by Topper Komm

Fashion photographer Topper Komm captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Broad Channel starring the handsome Linus Weber represented by D•Artists. In charge of styling was Ridvan Cavus. Retouch by Anna Dalege.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Linus is wearing selected pieces from renown brands such as Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Valentino, Diesel, Isabella Rudzki, Gant, Moncler, Selected Homme, Twisted Tailor, Boss, and Buddha to Buddha.
Photographer: Topper Komm – @topperkomm.de
Stylist: Ridvan Cavus – @maison.cavus
Model: Linus Weber at D•Artists – @_linusweber_, @dartistsmanagement
Retouch: Anna Dalege – @by_dalege