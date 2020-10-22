MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Calvin Cobb by Blake Ballard

The handsome Calvin Cobb teams up with fashion photographer Blake Ballard at Good Talent Management for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. In charge of retouching was Gayla Voronych.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Calvin, represented by Good Talent Management and NTA Models, is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Versace, Balenciaga, Fendi, Burberry, Off-White, and Homme Plisse Issey Miyake.
Photography & Styling Blake Ballard at Good Talent Management – blakeballard.com
Model Calvin Cobb at Good Talent Management and NTA Models
Retouching Gayla Voronych