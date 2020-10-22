in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Calvin Cobb by Blake Ballard

Photographer Blake Ballard captured our latest exclusive story starring Calvin Cobb

Calvin Cobb
Versace Medusa Amplified Print Pants

The handsome Calvin Cobb teams up with fashion photographer Blake Ballard at Good Talent Management for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. In charge of retouching was Gayla Voronych.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Calvin, represented by Good Talent Management and NTA Models, is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Versace, Balenciaga, Fendi, Burberry, Off-White, and Homme Plisse Issey Miyake.

Calvin Cobb
Balenciaga Logo Jacquard Sweater
Calvin Cobb
Fendi Tecnico Big Bugs Print Track Pant
Fendi Lupetto Logo Tape Mock Neck Wool Sweater
Blake Ballard
Burberry Parkhurst Technical Twill Jacket
Blake Ballard
Off-White Logo Jacquard Wool Blend Sweater
Off-White Logo Distressed Slim Fit Jeans
Blake Ballard
Homme Plisse Issey Miyake Big Brushstroke Pleated Crop Pants

Photography & Styling Blake Ballard at Good Talent Management – blakeballard.com
Model Calvin Cobb at Good Talent Management and NTA Models
Retouching Gayla Voronych

