Charles Melton Stars in WSJ. Magazine Spring 2024 Fashion Issue

Actor Charles Melton takes the pages of WSJ. Magazine‘s Men’s Spring 2024 Fashion edition with a story captured by fashion photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis.

Charles Melton, once known for his role in the hit teen series “Riverdale,” has since transitioned to more complex and somber roles. In a revealing conversation with WSJ. Magazine, Melton talks about various facets of his life and career, including his racial identity, the art of immersing himself into character, and his adeptness at adapting to new environments, a skill honed from moving frequently during his childhood.

Melton’s recent performance in “May December” as Joe Yoo, a young father entangled in a manipulative relationship, showcases his ability to embody characters far removed from his own reality. His transformation into a shy, burdened character is a departure from the confident and athletic persona that fans have come to associate with him. This role has garnered him several award nominations, including a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a Film Independent Spirit Award.

Beyond the screen, Melton’s life is relatively low-key, residing in L.A.’s Silver Lake with his Siberian husky, Neya, and enjoying simple pleasures like watching football, anime, and journaling. His experience growing up in diverse settings across Kansas and Texas has deeply influenced his perspective on identity and belonging, often feeling the need to “shape-shift” to fit in with his surroundings. This adaptability has been a cornerstone of both his personal and professional life, enabling him to navigate the complexities of his roles with ease.

Natalie Portman, Melton’s co-star in “May December,” expresses admiration for his capacity to undergo such a profound transformation for his role, contrasting significantly with his off-screen persona. This sentiment is echoed by the film’s director, Todd Haynes, who notes Melton’s graceful handling of newfound attention and acclaim.

At the heart of Melton’s journey is his profound connection to acting – a medium through which he explores and understands different facets of human experience. His approach to acting, especially in “May December,” reflects a desire to explore the psyche of his characters, finding resonance in their desire to retreat and minimize their presence.

Photography by Shaniqwa Jarvis for WSJ. Magazine, read more at wsj.com