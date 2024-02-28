adidas Selling Yeezys in 2024 Beginning with Yeezy 350 Steel Grey Release

Sportswear brand Adidas has revealed plans to sell the remaining inventory of their highly coveted Yeezy collection throughout 2024. Kicking off this much-anticipated series of releases and restocks is the Yeezy 350 Steel Grey, confirmed to drop on February 29th. This move comes after the brand decided to discontinue its partnership with Kanye West in October 2022, leading to speculation about the future of the remaining Yeezy stock.

New Releases

Each upcoming release brings with it a unique blend of Yeezy’s innovative design and adidas’s cutting-edge technology. Here’s a closer look at what to expect:

Yeezy 350 Steel Grey

The Steel Grey Yeezy 350s, set for release on February 29, 2024, stand as a highlight within the Yeezy 350 collection, constructed from a delicate light grey Primeknit fabric. These sneakers showcase a pliable upper, highlighted by prominent center stitching and a partially transparent side stripe. The model is further distinguished by its sock-like structure, featuring a convenient pull loop at the heel for straightforward wear. Beneath, a comprehensive Boost midsole, encased in a ribbed TPU shell, delivers exceptional comfort and stability, preserving the sneaker’s refined, monochromatic look.

Yeezy 500 ‘Stone Salt’

The Yeezy 500, introduced by Kanye West and adidas in December 2017, quickly became a hallmark of innovative sneaker design with its distinctive blend of suede and mesh, and the utilization of adiPRENE cushioning. Celebrated for its earthy tones and comfort, the series has featured notable colorways like “Blush,” “Stone,” and “Salt.” The Yeezy 500 ‘Stone Salt’, continuing this legacy, is set to release on March 14, 2024, promising to further the model’s reputation for blending retro aesthetics with futuristic functionality.

Yeezy 500 ‘Stone Taupe’

The Yeezy 500 ‘Stone Taupe’ is slated for release on March 18, 2024, marking the latest addition to the acclaimed Yeezy 500 series by Kanye West and adidas. This series, known for its innovative blend of suede and mesh along with adiPRENE cushioning for enhanced comfort, has captivated sneaker enthusiasts since its debut in December 2017. The ‘Stone Taupe’ continues the legacy with its premium materials and earth-toned aesthetic, embodying the minimalist yet robust design principles that have defined the Yeezy 500 line.

Restocks

Alongside unveiling new releases, adidas is set to bring back several beloved models through Yeezy restocks, providing fans with another opportunity to secure a coveted piece from the Yeezy legacy.

Yeezy Slides ‘Dark Onyx’

The Yeezy Slide ‘Dark Onyx’ presents a sleek, monochrome finish on a futuristic sandal design. Molded from a single piece of injected EVA foam, this slide is the epitome of comfort, featuring an open-toe construction and a soft footbed marked with debossed adidas branding. The minimalist aesthetic is complemented by a serrated outsole, ensuring both grip and impact protection. Restock Date: March 7, 2024

Yeezy Slides ‘Salt’

Crafted from lightweight EVA foam in a monochromatic grey finish, the Yeezy Slide ‘Salt’ offers simplicity and style in equal measure. The design focuses on comfort, with a soft top layer on the footbed and open-toe construction for enhanced airflow. The outsole’s deep horizontal grooves create a serrated traction pattern, providing cushioning and grip for the wearer. Restock Date: March 15, 2024

Yeezy Foam Runner ‘MX Granite’

The Yeezy Foam Runner ‘MX Granite’ features swirling grey tones on a futuristic silhouette made from a single piece of durable EVA foam. Its streamlined aesthetic is highlighted by sculpted lines and mapped vents for increased airflow, ensuring a breathable and comfortable fit. The contoured heel and textured footbed secure the foot, while the wavy traction pattern on the outsole offers reliable footing. Restock Date: March 15, 2024

Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Carbon’

The Carbon Foam Runner restock brings back the Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Carbon’ in a sleek, dark grey design, crafted from a unified piece of EVA foam. The silhouette emphasizes elegant lines and a sculpted heel for supportive comfort, with deliberately placed air vents for superior breathability. Anchored by a resilient rubber outsole, this model combines functionality with enduring style. Restock Date: March 20, 2024.

Yeezy Slides ‘Slate Grey’

The Yeezy Slide ‘Slate Grey’ offers a neutral colorway on the brand’s popular slip-on silhouette. Made from injected EVA foam, the slide features a seamless, wide-strap upper for a snug fit, with adidas’ three-stripe logo debossed on the footbed. The outsole’s deep grooves ensure superior traction and a comfortable ride, making this model a versatile addition to any Yeezy collection. Restock Date: March 21, 2024

As of now, only the Yeezy 350 Steel Grey release has been officially confirmed by adidas. The rest of the lineup, while highly anticipated, remains speculative. This series of releases offers fans a chance to own a piece of the Yeezy legacy, but it also marks a new chapter for adidas in the post-Yeezy era.