MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Charly Poirier by The Neophyt’s
The handsome Charly Poirier at New Icon Models builds up his portfolio with MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive series captured by fashion photographer The Neophyt’s. For the session Charly is wearing selected looks from ZARA, H&M, American Apparel, Pull & Bear, Allsaints, Mango Man, Celio, and Asos.
Discover more of the portrait series bellow:
T-shirt : ZARA
Shirt : Pull & Bear
Pant : Allsaints
Shoes : Allsaints
Scarf : Zara
Shirt : H&M / MANGO MAN / PULL&BEAR
Jeans : Zara
Accessories : Vintage
Shirt : Zara
Leather Perfecto : Allsaints
Skull rings : Vintage
Pant : Allsaints
Scarf : Zara
Jacket : Celio
Belt : Asos
Pant : Vintage
Beret : ZARA
T-shirt : ZARA
Shirt : Pull & Bear
Pant : Allsaints
Jeans : Zara
Accessories : Vintage
Shirt : H&M / MANGO MAN / PULL&BEAR
Jacket : Celio
Belt : Asos
Pant : Vintage
Shirt : H&M
Underwear : Vintage
Shirt : Zara
Leather Perfecto : Allsaints
Skull rings : Vintage
Jeans : Zara
Accessories : Vintage
Model: Charly Poirier at New Icon Models – @charly_poirier
Photographer: The Neophyt’s – @theneophyts
