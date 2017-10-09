MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Charly Poirier by The Neophyt’s

Charly Poirier

The handsome Charly Poirier at New Icon Models builds up his portfolio with MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive series captured by fashion photographer The Neophyt’s. For the session Charly is wearing selected looks from ZARA, H&M, American Apparel, Pull & Bear, Allsaints, Mango Man, Celio, and Asos.

Discover more of the portrait series bellow:


Charly Poirier

T-shirt : ZARA
Shirt : Pull & Bear
Pant : Allsaints
Shoes : Allsaints
Scarf : Zara

Charly Poirier

Shirt : H&M / MANGO MAN / PULL&BEAR

Charly Poirier

Jeans : Zara
Accessories : Vintage

Charly Poirier

Shirt : Zara
Leather Perfecto : Allsaints
Skull rings : Vintage

Charly Poirier

Pant : Allsaints
Scarf : Zara

Charly Poirier

Jacket : Celio
Belt : Asos
Pant : Vintage

Charly Poirier

Beret : ZARA

Charly Poirier

T-shirt : ZARA
Shirt : Pull & Bear
Pant : Allsaints

Charly Poirier

Jeans : Zara
Accessories : Vintage

Charly Poirier

Shirt : H&M / MANGO MAN / PULL&BEAR

Charly Poirier

Jacket : Celio
Belt : Asos
Pant : Vintage

Charly Poirier

Shirt : H&M
Underwear : Vintage

Charly Poirier

Shirt : Zara
Leather Perfecto : Allsaints
Skull rings : Vintage

Charly Poirier

Jeans : Zara
Accessories : Vintage

Model: Charly Poirier at New Icon Models – @charly_poirier
Photographer: The Neophyt’s – @theneophyts

