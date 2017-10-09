Marlon Teixeira Stars in Prestige Magazine October 2017 Cover Story

Marlon Teixeira

Supermodel Marlon Teixeira takes the cover story of Prestige Magazine‘s October 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Giovanni Squatriti. In charge of styling was Gioele Panedda, who for the session selected the Fall 2017 looks from top brands such as Prada, Fendi, Dior Homme, and Gucci to name just a few.

Grooming is work of beauty artist Astor Hoxha. To see more of Animal Magnetism story + video by Marco Gradara continue bellow:


Marlon Teixeira

Marlon Teixeira

Marlon Teixeira

Marlon Teixeira

Marlon Teixeira

Marlon Teixeira

Marlon Teixeira

Website: www.giovannisquatriti.com

