MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Clark Coombs by Kimber Capriotti

The handsome Clark Coombs at Fusion Models stars in Dial Up story captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kimber Capriotti. In charge of grooming and video editing was Lydia Brock.

For the session Clark is wearing selected pieces from Moncler Grenoble, Oakley, Dries Van Noten, Fear of God, Off-White, 424, Universal Works, Rag and Bone, and Greg Lauren.

Discover more of the story below:





Coat Dries Van Noten

Hoodie and Pants Fear of God

Sweatshirt Off-White

Pants 424



Jacket Universal Works

Denim Pants Rag and Bone

Pants Greg Lauren

Sweatshirt Off-White

Pants 424

jacket and pants Moncler Grenoble

Glasses Oakley

Photographer/DP/Stylist: Kimber Capriotti – www.kimbercapriotti.com

Video Edit, Grooming: Lydia Brock

Model: Clark Coombs at Fusion Models