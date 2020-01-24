in Editorial, Exclusive, Fusion Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Videos

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Clark Coombs by Kimber Capriotti

Discover Dial up exclusive story and video captured by Kimber Capriotti and Lydia Brock

Clark Coombs
jacket and pants Moncler Grenoble
Glasses Oakley

The handsome Clark Coombs at Fusion Models stars in Dial Up story captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kimber Capriotti. In charge of grooming and video editing was Lydia Brock.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Clark is wearing selected pieces from Moncler Grenoble, Oakley, Dries Van Noten, Fear of God, Off-White, 424, Universal Works, Rag and Bone, and Greg Lauren.

Discover more of the story below:


Clark Coombs

Coat Dries Van Noten
Hoodie and Pants Fear of God

Clark Coombs

Sweatshirt Off-White
Pants 424
Clark Coombs

Jacket Universal Works
Denim Pants Rag and Bone

Clark Coombs

Pants Greg Lauren

Clark Coombs

Clark Coombs

Sweatshirt Off-White
Pants 424

Clark Coombs

Coat Dries Van Noten
Hoodie and Pants Fear of God

Clark Coombs

Clark Coombs

Jacket Universal Works
Denim Pants Rag and Bone

Clark Coombs

Coat Dries Van Noten
Hoodie and Pants Fear of God

Clark Coombs

jacket and pants Moncler Grenoble
Glasses Oakley

Photographer/DP/Stylist: Kimber Capriotti – www.kimbercapriotti.com
Video Edit, Grooming: Lydia Brock
Model: Clark Coombs at Fusion Models

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updatesvideos

What do you think?

7 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

LOOKBOOK: ERNEST W. BAKER Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection
jarrod scott

WEEK ON IG: RAFAEL MILLER, JARROD SCOTT, CHAD WHITE….