MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Clark Coombs by Kimber Capriotti

The handsome Clark Coombs at Fusion Models stars in Dial Up story captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kimber Capriotti. In charge of grooming and video editing was Lydia Brock.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Clark is wearing selected pieces from Moncler Grenoble, Oakley, Dries Van Noten, Fear of God, Off-White, 424, Universal Works, Rag and Bone, and Greg Lauren.
Discover more of the story below:
Coat Dries Van Noten
Hoodie and Pants Fear of God
Sweatshirt Off-White
Pants 424
Jacket Universal Works
Denim Pants Rag and Bone
Pants Greg Lauren
Sweatshirt Off-White
Pants 424
Jacket Universal Works
Denim Pants Rag and Bone
jacket and pants Moncler Grenoble
Glasses Oakley
Photographer/DP/Stylist: Kimber Capriotti – www.kimbercapriotti.com
Video Edit, Grooming: Lydia Brock
Model: Clark Coombs at Fusion Models