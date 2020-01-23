LOOKBOOK: ERNEST W. BAKER Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

Discover Ernest W. Baker’s Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection presented during the recently wrapped up Paris Fashion Week.

Discover the lookbook photographed by Vladimir Kaminetsky and styled by Mauricio Nardi.

Taking the inspiration from the American Pop culture phenomenon of the late 1970s, the collection portrays a retro-futuristic sentiment, exploring the glorification of modernism from this era.



Focusing on the opposing energies of the time, contrasting depravity and decadence, the traditional with avant-guard, the epitome of the movement can be found in the iconic anomaly of Studio 54. The club emitted feelings of both freedom and elegance, grit and glamour combining to create a kitsch, futuristic luxury that was unseen for the time. Coming through dark times, the thought was forward thinking with an optimism for a renewal of possibilities for the future.



All images courtesy of © Ernest W. Baker