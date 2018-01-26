MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Clement Garvang by Anne Marie Jo
Fashion photographer Anne Marie Jo captured the handsome Clement Garvang at HAZE Management for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive series. In charge of styling was Rikke May, with makeup from beauty artist Cecilie Do. Assistance by Sophie Nilsson.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session bellow:
Model: Clement Garvang at HAZE Management
Makeup Artist: Cecilie Do
Stylist: Rikke May
Photographer: Anne Marie Jo – www.annemariejo.com
Assistant: Sophie Nilsson
