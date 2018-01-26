The rising star on the modeling scene Oliver Sonne teams up with Kim van der Laan for Love Moschino‘s Spring Summer 2018 campaign captured by fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andrew Guida, makeup artist Jessica Nedza, and manicurist Annarel Innocente Furina, all represented by Close Up Milano. Casting direction by Simo Bart.

