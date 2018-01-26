January, no doubt what it always feels like the longest month of the year is extremely busy for male models and fashion insiders around the globe. After the holidays a month of fashion weeks envelops in Europe, along with the start of the new collections season.

See some of January Instagram moments starring Chad White, Manu Rios, Augusta Alexander, David Laid, Tobias Reuter, Jay Alvarrez, Paris Brosnan and Ton Heukels.

“I’ve never painted before…A new found outlet. It’s been nice to be able to spill my heart out over a canvas.” @chadwhite21

“Physique Update #210lb” @davidlaid

“At the @britishgq x @ritaoraevent the other night Wearing @burberry suit 🔥#gqxrita” @kitbutlerr

“Sunshiiine boy 😏.. Going to bali in a week or so can’t wait to go crazy and explore and do some new things make some content and feel some new feelings “ @jayalvarrez

“Thanks Milan” @paris.brosnan

“it’s not that deep” @manurios

“The hardest part of my day usually is getting from my bed to my couch” @therealtonheukels

“LA is f****** awesome 🌴🔥 #la” @tobiasrtr

“Saturday evening” @augusta_alexander