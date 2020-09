MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nicholas Kodua by Blake Ballard

Fashion photographer Blake Ballard captured Colour exclusive story for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring the handsome Nicholas Kodua represented by Option Models, Good Talent Management and Bang Management. Retouching by Anna Rovkina.

For the session Nicholas is wearing selected pieces from Off-White, Heron Preston, Helmut Lang, and Craig Green.





Total Look Heron Preston

Jacket Helmut Lang

Total Look Craig Green

Total Look Off-White

Total Look Heron Preston

Total Look Craig Green

Jacket Helmut Lang

Photographer, Stylist: Blake Ballard at Good Talent Management – www.blakeballard.com

Model: Nicholas Kodua at Option Models, Good Talent Management and Bang Management

Retouching: Anna Rovkina