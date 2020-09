The handsome Noanne Gomez stars in The Sailor story lensed and styled by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani for FACTORY Fanzine‘s XXIX edition.

For the session Noanne is wearing nautical essentials from Loewe, Versace, Gaultier, Tommy Hilfiger, Salvatore Ferragamo and Rufskin.

FACTORY Fanzine Issue XXIX

Photographer, Stylist Baldovino Barani – baldovinobarani.com

Model Noanne Gomez (Williams Agency, AMCK London, SELECT Paris, INDEPENDENT Milano)