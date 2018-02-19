MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Corey Blake by Johnny Diaz Nicolaidis

Corey Blake

Fashion photographer Johnny Diaz Nicolaidis captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS Blue Print story featuring the handsome Corey Blake at Forward Management Australia.

For the session Corey is wearing selected pieces from Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Saint Laurent, Zara, Diesel, Ksubi, Gap, and Jack London. Discover more of the story bellow:


Corey Blake

Singlet: CALVIN KLEIN
Corduroy Pants: RALPH LAUREN

Corey Blake

SUIT: JACK LONDON

Corey Blake

Jeans: KSUBI
top: CALVIN KLEIN
jacket: DIESEL
boots: ZARA

Corey Blake

top: CALVIN KLEIN
Pants: Saint Laurent

Corey Blake

Singlet: CALVIN KLEIN

Corey Blake

Corey Blake

Corey Blake

white jeans: GAP
shirt: JACK LONDON

Corey Blake

Model: Corey Blake at Forward Management Australia
Photographer: Johnny Diaz Nicolaidis – @johnnyvision

