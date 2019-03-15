MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dagsen Love by Raen Badua
The handsome Dagsen Love at IMG Models stars in Break on Wednesday story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Raen Badua. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Anthony Joseph Hernandez.
Styling is work of Jonas Peckson, who for the session selected pieces from UFU, Daily Paper, Reveur Lucide, Nike, Beautiful ful, Dr. Martens, Almost Always, Kid Super, and Converse x Golf Le Fleur. Discover more of the story below:
Sweater: UFU (Used future)
Shirt: Daily Paper
Pants: Reveur Lucide
Shoes: Nike Airmax
Sweater, Shorts: Beautiful ful
Scarf: UFU (Used Future)
Shoes: Dr. Martens
Blazer: Daily Paper
Track Suit: Almost Always
Shoes: Nike Cortez
Puffer jacket, Puffer pants: Kid Super
Shoe: Converse x Golf Le Fleur
Jacket: Beautiful ful
Top, Pants: Daily Paper
Shoes: Nike
Photographer: Raen Badua – http://www.raenbadua.com/
Stylist: Jonas Peckson
Groomer: Anthony Joseph Hernandez
Model: Dagsen Love at IMG Models
Showroom – Lush Network
