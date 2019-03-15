MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Dagsen Love by Raen Badua

Dagsen Love

The handsome Dagsen Love at IMG Models stars in Break on Wednesday story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Raen Badua. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Anthony Joseph Hernandez.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Styling is work of Jonas Peckson, who for the session selected pieces from UFU, Daily Paper, Reveur Lucide, Nike, Beautiful ful, Dr. Martens, Almost Always, Kid Super, and Converse x Golf Le Fleur. Discover more of the story below:


Dagsen Love

Sweater: UFU (Used future)
Shirt: Daily Paper
Pants: Reveur Lucide
Shoes: Nike Airmax

Dagsen Love

Sweater, Shorts: Beautiful ful
Scarf: UFU (Used Future)
Shoes: Dr. Martens

Dagsen Love

Blazer: Daily Paper
Track Suit: Almost Always
Shoes: Nike Cortez

Dagsen Love

Puffer jacket, Puffer pants: Kid Super
Shoe: Converse x Golf Le Fleur

Dagsen Love

Jacket: Beautiful ful
Top, Pants: Daily Paper
Shoes: Nike

Photographer: Raen Badua – http://www.raenbadua.com/
Stylist: Jonas Peckson
Groomer: Anthony Joseph Hernandez
Model: Dagsen Love at IMG Models
Showroom – Lush Network

