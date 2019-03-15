Ashton Sanders Covers Another Man Spring Summer 2019 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

Actor Ashton Sanders takes the cover of Another Man Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Ethan James Green. Styling is work of Alister Mackie, who for the covers selected looks from CELINE by Hedi Slimane (image above), and Alexander McQueen (image below).

In charge of set design was Julia Wagner at CLM, with production from Sylvia Farago Ltd. Beauty is work of hair stylist Cyndia Harvey, makeup artist Petros Petrohilos, and manicurist Adam Slee using Sisely, all represented by Streeters.

Photography © Ethan James Green for Another Man – www.anothermanmag.com