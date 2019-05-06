in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dan Zsolt by Guillaume Malheiro

Dan Zsolt

The handsome Dan Zsolt (16Men Paris, Wam Models) stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. In charge of beauty was makeup artist Nassima Ouldsaid.

Dan Zsolt

For the story Dan is wearing selected pieces from Paul Smith, Diesel, IKKS, Nike, Hugo Boss, and Zara Man.

Dan Zsolt

Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
Makeup Artist: Nassima Ouldsaid
Model : Dan Zsolt 16 Men Paris, Wam Models

