MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Geron McKinley by Que Duong

Fashion photographer Que Duong captured New Vibe exclusive story featuring the handsome Geron McKinley represented by Click Models for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. For the session Geron is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Gucci, Tom Ford, Versace, Saturdays, Madeworn, Rolex, Nike, Amiri, Prada, Ben Kahn for Cartier, Mary Francis, Burberry, Alyx, Valentino, Hecho, and Dries Van Noten.
Top & Shorts: Saturdays
Tee: Madeworn
Necklace: Versace
Watch: Rolex
Shoes & Socks: Nike
Top: Amiri
Trousers: Tom Ford
Shoes: Gucci
Top & Pants: Prada
Top: Prada
Hat: Valentino
Coat: Ben Kahn for Cartier, Vintage
Shorts, Joggers: Mary Francis
Top: Burberry
All: Valentino
Jacket & Trouser: Hecho
Hooded Top: Valentino
Jacket: Amiri
Hoodie: Mary Francis
Shorts: Dries Van Noten
Sweatshirt: Mary Francis Brand
Robe, Shoes: Gucci
Trousers: Tom Ford
Necklace: Vintage, Versace
Model: Geron McKinley at Click Models
Photographer: Que Duong – queduong.com
