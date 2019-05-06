in Click Models, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Que Duong

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Geron McKinley by Que Duong

Geron McKinley Models Top Brands Looks for New Vibe Story

Geron McKinley

Fashion photographer Que Duong captured New Vibe exclusive story featuring the handsome Geron McKinley represented by Click Models for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. For the session Geron is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Gucci, Tom Ford, Versace, Saturdays, Madeworn, Rolex, Nike, Amiri, Prada, Ben Kahn for Cartier, Mary Francis, Burberry, Alyx, Valentino, Hecho, and Dries Van Noten.

Discover more of the story below:


Geron McKinley

Top & Shorts: Saturdays
Tee: Madeworn
Necklace: Versace
Watch: Rolex
Shoes & Socks: Nike

Geron McKinley

Top: Amiri
Trousers: Tom Ford
Shoes: Gucci
Necklace: Versace

Geron McKinley

Top & Pants: Prada
Shoes: Nike

Geron McKinley

Geron McKinley

Top: Prada
Hat: Valentino

Geron McKinley

Coat: Ben Kahn for Cartier, Vintage
Shorts, Joggers: Mary Francis
Shoes & Socks: Nike
Jewelry: Vintage

Geron McKinley

Top: Burberry
Necklace: Versace

Geron McKinley

All: Valentino

Geron McKinley

All: Valentino
Jewelry: Vintage

Geron McKinley

Jacket & Trouser: Hecho
Hooded Top: Valentino
Jewelry: Versace

Geron McKinley

Jacket: Amiri
Hoodie: Mary Francis
Shorts: Dries Van Noten
Shoes & Socks: Nike

Geron McKinley

Sweatshirt: Mary Francis Brand

Geron McKinley

Shoes & Socks: Nike

Geron McKinley

Geron McKinley

Geron McKinley

Geron McKinley

Geron McKinley

Geron McKinley

Robe, Shoes: Gucci
Trousers: Tom Ford
Necklace: Vintage, Versace

Model: Geron McKinley at Click Models
Photographer: Que Duong – queduong.com

