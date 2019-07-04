A/Personal Matter: Dan Zsolt by Igor Cvoro for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Dan Zsolt at Wam Models teams up with with fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for A/Personal Matter story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, with production from Katarina Djoric. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gabor Muhel, and makeup artist Eszter Domonkos.

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90

For the session Dan is wearing selected pieces from Hanro Switzerland, Lilanz, Issey Miyake Men, 5 Moncler Craig Green, Vivienne Westwood, Juun.J, Misbhv, Lilanz, R.Swiader, Salvatore Ferragamo, Thom Browne, and Belstaff.

Discover more of the story below:





Photographer Igor Cvoro – www.igorcvoro.com

Stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com

Production Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric

Hair Stylist Gabor Muhel

Makup Artist Eszter Domonkos

Model Dan Zsolt at Wam Models

