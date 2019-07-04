in Editorial, Exclusive, Igor Cvoro, Katarina Djoric, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

A/Personal Matter: Dan Zsolt by Igor Cvoro for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Dan Zsolt takes the pages of MMSCENE Magazine’s Summer 2019 issue

Dan Zsolt

The handsome Dan Zsolt at Wam Models teams up with with fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for A/Personal Matter story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, with production from Katarina Djoric. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gabor Muhel, and makeup artist Eszter Domonkos.

For the session Dan is wearing selected pieces from Hanro Switzerland, Lilanz, Issey Miyake Men, 5 Moncler Craig Green, Vivienne Westwood, Juun.J, Misbhv, Lilanz, R.Swiader, Salvatore Ferragamo, Thom Browne, and Belstaff.

Discover more of the story below:


Dan Zsolt

Dan Zsolt

Dan Zsolt

Dan Zsolt

Dan Zsolt

Dan Zsolt

Dan Zsolt

Dan Zsolt

Dan Zsolt

Photographer Igor Cvoro – www.igorcvoro.com
Stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com
Production Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric
Hair Stylist Gabor Muhel
Makup Artist Eszter Domonkos
Model Dan Zsolt at Wam Models

MMSCENE ISSUE 31

