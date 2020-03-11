MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Danil Lobanov by Anastasia Levchenkova

The handsome Danil Lobanov at Against Model Management stars in I am unique. I am a superstar story lensed exclusive for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Anastasia Levchenkova. In charge of styling were Anna Trannua and Olga Koshkina, using clothes from Golitsyn Vintage. Hair styling is work of beauty artist Denis Korablev. Photo assistance by Anna Ekimova.
Photographer, Creative Director: Anastasia Levchenkova – @leanzq
Stylist: Anna Trannua and Olga Koshkina
Hair Stylist: Denis Korablev
Model: Danil Lobanov at Against Model Management
Photo Assistant: Anna Ekimova