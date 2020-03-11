in Bottega Veneta, Covers, Exclusive, Katarina Djoric, MMSCENE Magazine

RODRIGUE DURARD COVERS MMSCENE SPRING 2020 ISSUE

Discover our Spring 2020 cover captured by Fashion Photographer Danilo Pavlovic


Top model RODRIGUE DURARD takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 034 with a cover story captured in Paris by fashion photographer DANILO PAVLOVIC. Styling is work of MMSCENE Fashion Director KATARINA DJORIC, with hair styling from MIJO MAJHEN.

For the cover Rodrigue, who is represented by M Management Models, is wearing a sunglasses from Marcelo Burlon and a jacket from Bottega Veneta.

MMSCENE THIRTY-FOUR SPRING 2020 ISSUE IS OUT MARCH 17th – click to PRE-ORDER

Photographer Danilo Pavlovic – @danilo.pavlovic
Fashion Director Katarina Djoric@katarina.djoric
Hair Stylist Mijo Majhen @mijomajhen
Model Rodrigue Durard at M Management Models – @rodriguedurard
Hair Assistant Chloe Frieda

Every digital pre-order gets digital Fall 2019 issue featuring Manu Rios for FREE.

