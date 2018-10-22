MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: David Jainz by Rachel Jiam
Fashion photographer Rachel Jiam shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES her latest session titled Urban Jungle featuring the handsome David Jainz at Iconic Management Berlin. Styling is work of Davor Jelusic, with makeup from beauty artist Mariana Colmenares, and hair styling by Nina Budden.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story David is wearing selected pieces from Maison Kitsune, Hien Le, Joseph, Red Wing, Moncler, Intimissimi, Fred Perry, Petja Zorec, Angry Itch, Dior, Thom Browne, Calvin Klein, All Saints, and Stella McCartney. Discover more of the session below:
Total Look: MONCLER
TShirt: INTIMISSIMI
Sweatshirt: FRED PERRY
Pants: PETJA ZOREC
Boots: ANGRY ITCH
Pants: DIOR
Shoes: THOM BROWNE
Coat: THOM BROWNE
Underwear: CALVIN KLEIN
Coat: THOM BROWNE
Underwear: CALVIN KLEIN
Total Look: MONCLER
Cardigan: MAISON KITSUNE
Scarf: HIEN LE
TShirt: INTIMISSIMI
Sweatshirt: FRED PERRY
Pants: PETJA ZOREC
Boots: ANGRY ITCH
Coat: JOSEPH
Tshirt: ALL SAINTS
Pants: HIEN LE
Tshirt: INTIMISSIMI
Jacket: STELLA MCCARTNEY
Pants, Glasses: DIOR
Cardigan: MAISON KITSUNE
Scarf: HIEN LE
TShirt: INTIMISSIMI
Sweatshirt: FRED PERRY
Pants: PETJA ZOREC
Boots: ANGRY ITCH
Shirt: MAISON KITSUNE
Turtleneck: HIEN LE
Pants: JOSEPH
Shoes: RED WING
Coat: JOSEPH
Tshirt: ALL SAINTS
Pants: HIEN LE
Photographer: Rachel Jiam – https://www.racheljiam.com/
Stylist: Davor Jelusic
Model: David Jainz at Iconic Management Berlin
Hair Stylist: Nina Budden
Makeup Artist: Mariana Colmenares
