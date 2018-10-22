MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: David Jainz by Rachel Jiam

David Jainz

Fashion photographer Rachel Jiam shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES her latest session titled Urban Jungle featuring the handsome David Jainz at Iconic Management Berlin. Styling is work of Davor Jelusic, with makeup from beauty artist Mariana Colmenares, and hair styling by Nina Budden.

For the story David is wearing selected pieces from Maison Kitsune, Hien Le, Joseph, Red Wing, Moncler, Intimissimi, Fred Perry, Petja Zorec, Angry Itch, Dior, Thom Browne, Calvin Klein, All Saints, and Stella McCartney. Discover more of the session below:


David Jainz

Total Look: MONCLER

David Jainz

TShirt: INTIMISSIMI
Sweatshirt: FRED PERRY
Pants: PETJA ZOREC
Boots: ANGRY ITCH

David Jainz

Pants: DIOR
Shoes: THOM BROWNE

David Jainz

Coat: THOM BROWNE
Underwear: CALVIN KLEIN

David Jainz

Coat: THOM BROWNE
Underwear: CALVIN KLEIN

David Jainz

Total Look: MONCLER

David Jainz

David Jainz

Cardigan: MAISON KITSUNE
Scarf: HIEN LE

David Jainz

TShirt: INTIMISSIMI
Sweatshirt: FRED PERRY
Pants: PETJA ZOREC
Boots: ANGRY ITCH

David Jainz

Coat: JOSEPH
Tshirt: ALL SAINTS
Pants: HIEN LE

David Jainz

Tshirt: INTIMISSIMI
Jacket: STELLA MCCARTNEY
Pants, Glasses: DIOR

David Jainz

Cardigan: MAISON KITSUNE
Scarf: HIEN LE

David Jainz

TShirt: INTIMISSIMI
Sweatshirt: FRED PERRY
Pants: PETJA ZOREC
Boots: ANGRY ITCH

David Jainz

Shirt: MAISON KITSUNE
Turtleneck: HIEN LE
Pants: JOSEPH
Shoes: RED WING

David Jainz

Coat: JOSEPH
Tshirt: ALL SAINTS
Pants: HIEN LE

Photographer: Rachel Jiam – https://www.racheljiam.com/
Stylist: Davor Jelusic
Model: David Jainz at Iconic Management Berlin
Hair Stylist: Nina Budden
Makeup Artist: Mariana Colmenares

