MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nikola Jovanovic by Guillaume Malheiro

Nikola Jovanovic

Top model Nikola Jovanovic teams up with fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro for the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS. In charge of styling was was Clotilde Franceschi, with grooming from makeup artist Nassima Ouldsaid.

For the story Nikola is wearing selected pieces from Paul Smith, Acne Studio, Husband, Charvet, and Martin Grant.


Nikola Jovanovic

Total Look: Martin Grant

Nikola Jovanovic

Top, Pants, Jacket: Paul Smith
Shoes: Acne Studio

Nikola Jovanovic

Pants: Acne
Jacket: Husband
Shirt: Charvet

Nikola Jovanovic

Top, Pants, Jacket: Paul Smith
Shoes: Acne Studio

Nikola Jovanovic

Total Look: Martin Grant

Nikola Jovanovic

Top, Pants, Jacket: Paul Smith
Shoes: Acne Studio

Nikola Jovanovic

Pants: Acne
Jacket: Husband
Shirt: Charvet

Nikola Jovanovic

Top, Pants, Jacket: Paul Smith
Shoes: Acne Studio

Nikola Jovanovic

Total Look: Martin Grant

Nikola Jovanovic

Top, Pants, Jacket: Paul Smith
Shoes: Acne Studio

Nikola Jovanovic

Total Look: Martin Grant

Model Nikola Jovanovic at Elite Paris
Makeup Artist: Nassima Ouldsaid
Stylist: Clotilde Franceschi
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com

