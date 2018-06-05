MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nikola Jovanovic by Guillaume Malheiro
Top model Nikola Jovanovic teams up with fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro for the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS. In charge of styling was was Clotilde Franceschi, with grooming from makeup artist Nassima Ouldsaid.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Nikola is wearing selected pieces from Paul Smith, Acne Studio, Husband, Charvet, and Martin Grant. Discover more of the session below:
Total Look: Martin Grant
Top, Pants, Jacket: Paul Smith
Shoes: Acne Studio
Pants: Acne
Jacket: Husband
Shirt: Charvet
Top, Pants, Jacket: Paul Smith
Shoes: Acne Studio
Total Look: Martin Grant
Top, Pants, Jacket: Paul Smith
Shoes: Acne Studio
Pants: Acne
Jacket: Husband
Shirt: Charvet
Top, Pants, Jacket: Paul Smith
Shoes: Acne Studio
Total Look: Martin Grant
Top, Pants, Jacket: Paul Smith
Shoes: Acne Studio
Total Look: Martin Grant
Model Nikola Jovanovic at Elite Paris
Makeup Artist: Nassima Ouldsaid
Stylist: Clotilde Franceschi
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.