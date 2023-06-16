in Editorial, Exclusive, Ford Models, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ode To Suited Armor by Santiago Neyra

Model Devin Moorman stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Santiago Neyra

Santiago Neyra

Fashion photographer Santiago Neyra captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Ode To Suited Armor starring the handsome Devin Moorman represented by Ford Models, and Independent Management. In charge of styling was Rebecca Perlé, assisted by Lucía and Alex Momi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Laura del Muro, assisted by Danae Vargas. Photo assistance by Irene Golvano.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Devin is wearing selected pieces from Duarte, Sandro, The Kooples, Otrura, Guess, Dr. Martens, Antony Morato, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gant, A Lot Studio, and COS. Special thanks to Thompson Madrid Hotel.

Shirt Duarte / Trousers Sandro
Shirt Duarte / Trousers Sandro
Trench Coat Otrura / Shirt Antony Morato / Tie Salvatore Ferragamo / Trousers Gant
Trousers Duarte
Trousers Duarte / Boots Otrura
Shirt The Kooples / Vest Otrura / Shorts Guess / Boots Dr. Martens
Shirt Gant / Jacket A Lot Studio / Shorts COS / Shoes Otrura

Shirt Gant / Jacket A Lot Studio
Trousers Duarte
Trench Coat Otrura / Shirt Antony Morato / Tie Salvatore Ferragamo

Photographer Santiago Neyra @santiagoneyraa
Stylist Rebecca Perlé
Beauty Artist Laura del Muro
Model Devin Moorman at Ford Models, Independent Management
Photo Assistant Irene Golvano
Styling Assistant Lucía, Alex Momi
Hair & Makeup Assistant Danae Vargas
Special Thanks to Thompson Madrid Hotel

