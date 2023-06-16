MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ode To Suited Armor by Santiago Neyra

Fashion photographer Santiago Neyra captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Ode To Suited Armor starring the handsome Devin Moorman represented by Ford Models, and Independent Management. In charge of styling was Rebecca Perlé, assisted by Lucía and Alex Momi, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Laura del Muro, assisted by Danae Vargas. Photo assistance by Irene Golvano.

For the story Devin is wearing selected pieces from Duarte, Sandro, The Kooples, Otrura, Guess, Dr. Martens, Antony Morato, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gant, A Lot Studio, and COS. Special thanks to Thompson Madrid Hotel.

Photographer Santiago Neyra @santiagoneyraa

Stylist Rebecca Perlé

Beauty Artist Laura del Muro

Model Devin Moorman at Ford Models, Independent Management

Photo Assistant Irene Golvano

Styling Assistant Lucía, Alex Momi

Hair & Makeup Assistant Danae Vargas

Special Thanks to Thompson Madrid Hotel