Gong Jun Covers ELLE China July 2023 Issue

Actor Gong Jun (Simon Gong) takes the cover story of ELLE China Magazine‘s July 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Sky. In charge of styling was Cloe Dong, with beauty from hair stylist Zhang Fan, and makeup artist Xiao Ming.

Gong Jun is a gifted Chinese actor who has made impact in the entertainment industry. He was born on 30 November 1992 in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, China. Hebegan his journey to stardom with a passion for acting and a determination to pursue his goals. Gong Jun garnered initial recognition for his roles in numerous web dramas. In the 2019 he starred in drama “The Untamed,” which was based on the popular novel “Mo Dao Zu Shi.” He portrayed Xue Yang, a complex and mysterious character, demonstrating his versatility as an actor. His performance garnered extensive acclaim from both audiences and critics. Gong Jun went on to star in several other well-received dramas, including “Mr. Honesty” (2020) and “The Flaming Heart” (2021), continuing his flourishing career trajectory. His performances demonstrated his ability to imbue his characters with depth and nuance, winning the affections of viewers and establishing a strong presence in the Chinese entertainment industry. In addition to his acting skills, Gong Jun is admired for his down-to-earth personality and professionalism. He has garnered a large and dedicated fan base who appreciate his genuine and humble nature, making him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Photography © Sky for ELLE China