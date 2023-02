The handsome Dom Gabriel stars in Skyline be Mine story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Albert Hoang. In charge of styling was Megan Seccaspina.

For the session Dom is wearing selected pieces from Calvin Klein, Dr Martens, ASOS, Marithé + François Girbaud, Zara, Frank and Oak, and London Fog.

Photographer Albert Hoang – @callmealbs

Stylist Megan Seccaspina – @meganseccaspina

Model Dom Gabriel – @dontcalldom