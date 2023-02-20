MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Lake by Leire Cavia

The handsome Estian Charles at 5th Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled The Lake captured by fashion photographer Leire Cavia. In charge of styling was Raquel Trejo, assisted by Anto Verdera, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Josselyn Ramirez. Photography assistance by Daniel Gomez and Alvaro.

For the story Estian is wearing selected pieces from Fendi, Eñaut, Mans Concept, Marcos Luengo, Avellaneda x Multiopticas, Herno, Ana Victoria, Timberland, and Camper.

Photographer, Creative Director: Leire Cavia – @leire.cavia

Stylist: Raquel Trejo

Beauty Artist: Josselyn Ramirez

Model: Estian Charles at 5th Management

Photography Assistants: Daniel Gomez, Alvaro

Stylist Assistant: Anto Verdera