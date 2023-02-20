in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Lake by Leire Cavia

Photographer Leire Cavia and stylist Raquel Trejo team up for our latest exclusive story

Leire Cavia

The handsome Estian Charles at 5th Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled The Lake captured by fashion photographer Leire Cavia. In charge of styling was Raquel Trejo, assisted by Anto Verdera, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Josselyn Ramirez. Photography assistance by Daniel Gomez and Alvaro.

For the story Estian is wearing selected pieces from Fendi, Eñaut, Mans Concept, Marcos Luengo, Avellaneda x Multiopticas, Herno, Ana Victoria, Timberland, and Camper.

Leire Cavia
Shirt: Mans Concept
Trousers: Eñaut
Leire Cavia
Shirt, Trousers: Mans Concept
Sandals: Camper
Leire Cavia
Total look: Fendi
Leire Cavia
Jumpsuit, Shoes: Marcos Luengo
Sunglasses: Avellaneda x Multiopticas
Estian Charles
Vest, Trousers: Ana Victoria
Sneakers: Timberland
Estian Charles
Total look: Eñaut
Estian Charles
Shirt: Mans Concept
Estian Charles
Total look: Mans Concept
Estian Charles
Jacket: Herno
Estian Charles
Total look: Eñaut
Estian Charles
Total look: Marcos Luengo

Estian Charles

Photographer, Creative Director: Leire Cavia – @leire.cavia
Stylist: Raquel Trejo
Beauty Artist: Josselyn Ramirez
Model: Estian Charles at 5th Management
Photography Assistants: Daniel Gomez, Alvaro
Stylist Assistant: Anto Verdera

