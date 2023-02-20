MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Lake by Leire Cavia

The handsome Estian Charles at 5th Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled The Lake captured by fashion photographer Leire Cavia. In charge of styling was Raquel Trejo, assisted by Anto Verdera, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Josselyn Ramirez. Photography assistance by Daniel Gomez and Alvaro.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Estian is wearing selected pieces from Fendi, Eñaut, Mans Concept, Marcos Luengo, Avellaneda x Multiopticas, Herno, Ana Victoria, Timberland, and Camper.
Photographer, Creative Director: Leire Cavia – @leire.cavia
Stylist: Raquel Trejo
Beauty Artist: Josselyn Ramirez
Model: Estian Charles at 5th Management
Photography Assistants: Daniel Gomez, Alvaro
Stylist Assistant: Anto Verdera