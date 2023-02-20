Ottawa Kwami is the Face of Isabel Marant Spring 2023 Collection

Fashion house ISABEL MARANT enlisted photographer Robin Galiegue to capture their Spring Summer 2023 campaign starring top models Ottawa Kwami and Anna Ewers. In charge of styling was Jane How, with creative direction from Julien Gallico, art direction by Kim Bekker, set design by Valerie Weill, choreography by Ryan Chappell, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ramona Eschbach, makeup artist Christelle Cocquet, and manicurist Vanesa Juez. Video direction by Vincent Catel. Production by Kitten Production.