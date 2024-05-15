For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Carlos Menendez captures models Enrique Fariñas from View Management, Mirko Kraljevic and Brock Weeb from Trend Models Management, and Angelo Moles from Fifth Models. Carlos is assisted by David Sabadayo and Juan Ripoll, while styling is done by Mariete. In charge of hair and makeup are Julia Cadia and Noelia García.

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Blumarine, Maison Margiela, Mateo Velasquez, Dr. Martens, Herno, Tommy Hilfiger, Pull&Bear, Bershka, EMEERREE, Camperlab, Jane Bardot, Cocolatex, Antony Morato, and Suot.

Creative direction and photography – Carlos Menendez @carlos.castrosin

Styling – Mariete @marietemts_

Muah – Julia Cadia and Noelia García @juliacadia @noeliagarcia.mk

Photo Assistants – Juan Ripoll and David Sabadayo @officeclub.144 @davidsadabayo

models – Enrique Fariñas from View Management, Mirko Kraljevic and Brock Weeb from Trend Models Management, and Angelo Moles from Fifth Models @enrique.farinas @viewmanagement ,@mirkokraljevic_ @brockweeb @trendmodelsmgmt, @angelomoles @fifthmodels

SPECIAL THANKS TO @wowconcept_ @finallypress @pelonio @studio_1