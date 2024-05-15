in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Enrique, Mirko, Brock and Angelo by Carlos Menendez

Photographer Carlos Menendez and stylist Mariete team up for out latest exclusive story

Enrique Mirko Brock Angelo by Carlos Menendez

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Carlos Menendez captures models Enrique Fariñas from View Management, Mirko Kraljevic and Brock Weeb from Trend Models Management, and Angelo Moles from Fifth Models. Carlos is assisted by David Sabadayo and Juan Ripoll, while styling is done by Mariete. In charge of hair and makeup are Julia Cadia and Noelia García. 

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Blumarine, Maison Margiela, Mateo Velasquez, Dr. Martens, Herno, Tommy Hilfiger, Pull&Bear, Bershka, EMEERREE, Camperlab, Jane Bardot, Cocolatex, Antony Morato, and Suot. 

Total look EMEERREE, Boots CAMPERLAB, Jewelry JANE BARDOT / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
Polo TOMMY HILFIGER, Jeans PULL&BEAR, Shoes TOMMY HILFIGER, Backpack TOMMY HILFIGER, Glasses BERSHKA / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
T-Shirt BLUMARINE, Jacket MAISON MARGIELA, Jeans MATEO VELASQUEZ, Shoes DR. MARTENS, Jewelry HERNO / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
Total look COCOLATEX, Shoes ANTONY MORATO, Jewelry SUOT / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
Total look EMEERREE, Boots CAMPERLAB, Jewelry JANE BARDOT / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
T-Shirt BLUMARINE, Jacket MAISON MARGIELA, Jeans MATEO VELASQUEZ, Shoes DR. MARTENS, Jewelry HERNO / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
Total look COCOLATEX, Shoes ANTONY MORATO, Jewelry SUOT / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
total Look EMEERREE / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
total Looks EMEERREE / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
total Looks EMEERREE / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
total Look EMEERREE / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
total Look EMEERREE / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE
total Looks EMEERREE / photography Ⓒ Carlos Menendez for MMSCENE

Creative direction and photography – Carlos Menendez @carlos.castrosin
Styling – Mariete @marietemts_
Muah – Julia Cadia and Noelia García @juliacadia @noeliagarcia.mk
Photo Assistants – Juan Ripoll and David Sabadayo @officeclub.144 @davidsadabayo
models – Enrique Fariñas from View Management, Mirko Kraljevic and Brock Weeb from Trend Models Management, and Angelo Moles from Fifth Models  @enrique.farinas @viewmanagement ,@mirkokraljevic_ @brockweeb @trendmodelsmgmt, @angelomoles @fifthmodels

SPECIAL THANKS TO @wowconcept_ @finallypress @pelonio @studio_1

editorialsexclusivesMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Boyfriend

What to Get the Boyfriend Who Has Everything