When you were younger, by the time Christmas or a birthday rolled around, your boyfriend would have already dropped an array of not-so-subtle hints about what he wanted.

These days, certainly in the Western world, it is far more likely that now you find it harder and harder to find a present your significant other does not already have yet will absolutely love.

To help you out, read on to discover what to get the boyfriend who has everything.

A Robot Lawnmower

To combine your boyfriend’s love of the great outdoors and the latest in-home technology, look no further for an incredibly entertaining and simultaneously useful present than an autonomous, otherwise known as a robot, lawnmower.

Contrary to popular belief, robot lawnmowers have actually been on the market for more than a decade, but these days, you can spend much less on a much-improved model. Not only are robot lawnmowers incredibly convenient, but they are far quieter than conventional models and are also excellent in tackling long grass.

Upgrade His Underwear!

Often, women are the primary consideration and target audience for high-street and high-end designers who specialize in underwear, so spending the time finding the perfect set of lightweight, breathable, and on-trend boxers and briefs would make a great gift for your man. Leading designers Alphx supply an impressive range of boxers, briefs, and other styles of men’s underwear, all of which are as comfortable as they are stylish. So go ahead and treat him and his underwear drawer to a refresh.

LEGO

LEGO is one of, if not the, greatest export out of Denmark, and from smaller and simpler sets to vast, expensive and truly impressive larger LEGO sets, the world is your oyster when looking for the ideal set for your significant other.

Not only is building LEGO a delight in itself, but certain modular sets can also increase in value over time, whether or not the box has been opened or not. Building a set is something that you can leave him to do himself, or have fun to do together.

Some of the most hotly anticipated LEGO sets, which have either been released recently, or else are due to be released in a couple of months, include the following:

The Milky Way Galaxy

Lamborghini Sian FKP 37

Avengers Tower

The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

A Red-Letter Day

Perhaps your boyfriend has always dreamed of setting foot in a Formula 1 car?

Maybe he always wanted to ride in a hot air balloon?

Instead of a physical present he can open, you could instead choose to gift your boyfriend a Red-Letter Day experience for a once-in-a-lifetime driving experience, a city break to Europe, or even a fabulous, seven-course meal in a posh restaurant.

Making new memories together is the perfect way to celebrate your boyfriend’s birthday, and of course, such a gift means you can enjoy the day just as much as he will.

A Luxury Watch

If you are more than willing to splash the cash and want to treat your boyfriend to a luxury gift they would likely never dream of purchasing for themselves, then a designer luxury watch is most definitely the way to go.

Naturally, you will want to spend your ‘time’ researching the different leading brands and visiting numerous jewelers to hold each potential design on a watch in your hands to ascertain certain elements you cannot tell from online images.

You will be spoilt for choice from high-end designer watches such as Breitling watches, IWC Schaffhausen, Cartier, and Rolex, to more affordable but high-quality watchmakers like Citizen, Bremont, Bell, and Ross, and Longines.