MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Eros at the Lake by Pasquale Autorino

Fashion photographer Pasquale Autorino captured Eros at the Lake story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Aghiles Dahmani and Tyler Veilleux at Independent Management, and Sergio Amore at I Love Models Management. In charge of styling was Deborah La Guardia, assisted by Erica Benocci, with art direction from Stefano Siggillino, and grooming by beauty artist Noemi Auetasc.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Promised, Alessandro Gherardi, Iceberg, Tela Genova, Avril, Caliban, Edithmarcel, Paolo Pecora, Tintoria Mattei, Re-Hash, Napapijri, Alto, Frau, Puma, Massimo Rebecchi, Officine Creative, Obey, Dondup, Calvin Klein, Intimissimi, Lacoste, and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Discover more of the story below:





shirt : ALESSANDRO GHERARDI

sweater: ICEBERG

trousers: TELA GENOVA

jumper: AVRIL

shirt: CALIBAN,

trousers: EDITHMARCEL

jumper: PAOLO PECORA

sweater: EDITHMRCEL

trousers: TELA GENOVA

shirt: TINTORIA MATTEI

shirt: ALESSANDRO GHERARDI

trousers: RE-HASH

jumper: NAPAPIJRI

socks: ALTO

shoes: FRAU

t-shirt: PUMA

gilet: PAOLO PECORA

trousers: MASSIMO REBECCHI

socks: ALTO

shoes: OFFICINE CREATIVE

hat: OBEY

shirt: ALESSANDRO GHERARDI

jumper: PAOLO PECORA,

trousers: DONDUP

belt: CALVIN KLEIN

socks: ALTO

shoes: OFFICINE CREATIVE

Photographer Pasquale Autorino – www.siermond.com

Art Director Stefano Siggillino

Stylist Deborah La Guardia

Groomer Noemi Auetasc

Models Aghiles Dahmani and Tyler Veilleux at Independent Management, Sergio Amore at I Love Models Management

Stylist Assistant Erica Benocci