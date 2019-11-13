in Covers, D'SCENE Magazine, Exclusive, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, Igor Cvoro, Katarina Djoric, Kit Butler, Stefano Guerrini

KIT BUTLER for DSCENE 12 – COMING SOON!

Discover our Winter 2019 cover captured by Fashion Photographer Igor Cvoro


Supermodel KIT BUTLER takes the cover story of our DSCENE Magazine‘s 12th edition captured in Milan by fashion photographer IGOR CVORO. In charge of styling was STEFANO GUERRINI, with casting and prodaction by KATARINA DJORIC. Hair and Makeup are work of beauty artist BARBARA BERTUZZI.

For the cover, Kit, who is represented by Fashion Model Management, is wearing a coat by Les Hommes and jacket by Manuel Ritz.

DSCENE 012 IS OUT SOON, PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY.

Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro
Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI@stefano_guerrini
Casting and Production KATARINA DJORIC@katarina.djoric
Hair and Makeup BARBARA BERTUZZI  at Freelancer – @barbarabertuzzi
Model: KIT BUTLER at Fashion Model Management – @kitbutlerr @fashionmodel.it
Stylist assistants GRETA TEDESCHI and EMMA CANALETTO
Special Thanks to LISA OVADIA!

dscenemagazinessupermodels

What do you think?

4 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

H&M Holiday 2019

Kit Butler, Raheem Sterling & More Model H&M Holiday 2019 Collection
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Eros at the Lake by Pasquale Autorino