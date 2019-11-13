KIT BUTLER for DSCENE 12 – COMING SOON!



Supermodel KIT BUTLER takes the cover story of our DSCENE Magazine‘s 12th edition captured in Milan by fashion photographer IGOR CVORO. In charge of styling was STEFANO GUERRINI, with casting and prodaction by KATARINA DJORIC. Hair and Makeup are work of beauty artist BARBARA BERTUZZI.

For the cover, Kit, who is represented by Fashion Model Management, is wearing a coat by Les Hommes and jacket by Manuel Ritz.

Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro

Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI – @stefano_guerrini

Casting and Production KATARINA DJORIC – @katarina.djoric

Hair and Makeup BARBARA BERTUZZI at Freelancer – @barbarabertuzzi

Model: KIT BUTLER at Fashion Model Management – @kitbutlerr @fashionmodel.it

Stylist assistants GRETA TEDESCHI and EMMA CANALETTO

Special Thanks to LISA OVADIA!